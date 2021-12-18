Morgan Stanley Purchases 234,392 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $150,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $340.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.55. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

