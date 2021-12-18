Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,360,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,744 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $134,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after buying an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

