Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,055,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $159,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE GDV opened at $26.14 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.