Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 12,060 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $28.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $924.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.