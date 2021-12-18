Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $786,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

