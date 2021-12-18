Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 425.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.