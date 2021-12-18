Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.64. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

