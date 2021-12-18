Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Horizon by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.