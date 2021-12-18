Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2,129.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $198.08 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.43 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.37 and a 200-day moving average of $190.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

