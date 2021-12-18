MONK Price Reaches $0.0404 on Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, MONK has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $523,894.73 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013823 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 114% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000142 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00018061 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

