Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.69

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 422043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

