Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Mondelez International by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,499,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

