Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.10.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $302.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $196.08 and a 1-year high of $316.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.64.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

