Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter worth $656,000.

NASDAQ CIIGU opened at $10.23 on Friday. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.