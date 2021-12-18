Mizuho Initiates Coverage on IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $228.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.44. IDEX has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

