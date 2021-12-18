Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $456.94

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $456.94 and traded as high as $474.81. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $468.75, with a volume of 4,866 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.91 and its 200-day moving average is $457.09. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $25.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

