Mithril Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $67.26 million and approximately $91.50 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00189320 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

