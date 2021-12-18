Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

