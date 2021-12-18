Minter Network Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $17.07 million and $16,274.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.34 or 0.00232040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00139122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.86 or 0.08228408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00077546 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,183,755,088 coins and its circulating supply is 4,978,545,521 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.