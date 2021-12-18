Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MEEC stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

