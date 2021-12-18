Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Barclays

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.63.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $188.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Middleby has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $196.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,752 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby in the third quarter worth $2,864,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 30.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,868,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

