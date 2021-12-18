Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $101,059.01 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $220.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.15 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.