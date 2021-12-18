Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $101,059.01 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $220.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.15 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
