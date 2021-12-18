Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MU stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

