Michael Hexner Acquires 16,778 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner purchased 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $24,999.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Hexner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Michael Hexner purchased 2,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,828.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Hexner purchased 20,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.46 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

