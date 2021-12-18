Michael Bigham Sells 5,059 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 5,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $22,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $76,087.13.

Shares of PRTK opened at $4.48 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $218.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

