Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,579.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,502.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,472.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

