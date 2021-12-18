Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Loews (NYSE:L) Financial Comparison

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60% Loews 11.10% 6.24% 1.47%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Metromile and Loews, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00

Metromile currently has a consensus price target of $5.14, indicating a potential upside of 119.44%. Loews has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.25%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than Loews.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metromile and Loews’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A Loews $12.58 billion 1.14 -$931.00 million $6.13 9.26

Metromile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loews.

Summary

Loews beats Metromile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

