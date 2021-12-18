Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $44.00 price target from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.49 on Thursday. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

