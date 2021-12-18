Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,900 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the November 15th total of 368,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

MTCR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,997,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $805,593.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Metacrine by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Metacrine by 65.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Metacrine by 254.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Metacrine by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Metacrine by 176.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

