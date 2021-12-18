Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post $33.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.75 billion and the highest is $33.62 billion. Meta Platforms posted sales of $28.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year sales of $117.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $120.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.79. 39,711,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,017,357. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.05 and its 200-day moving average is $345.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

