Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) versus CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Head-To-Head Review

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Meridian pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Meridian and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 21.43% 24.72% 2.13% CBB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian and CBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.46 $26.44 million $5.98 5.91 CBB Bancorp $72.87 million 1.61 $13.34 million N/A N/A

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Meridian and CBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meridian beats CBB Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

