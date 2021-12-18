Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Down 38.8% in November

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCMJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 83,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,693. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Merida Merger Corp. I in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

