Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Medpace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $214.87 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average is $192.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,864 shares of company stock worth $24,127,649 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

