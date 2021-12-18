Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $399,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.