Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $239,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $298.33 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.40 and a 200-day moving average of $285.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

