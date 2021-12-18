Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,683.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $184.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.76. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.74 and a 52 week high of $197.76.

