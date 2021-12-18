Mathes Company Inc. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,546,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,212,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,206,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

GXO stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

