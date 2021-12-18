Mathes Company Inc. Cuts Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 770.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 31.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 61.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 10.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 60,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,670,876. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

