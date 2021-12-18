Mathes Company Inc. Buys 8,500 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 526,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,008,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 394,265 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 330.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 369,852 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 237,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,550.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 247,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 232,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.