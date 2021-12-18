Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

MTCH opened at $126.65 on Friday. Match Group has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day moving average is $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

