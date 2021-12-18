Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Acquires $37,000.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

