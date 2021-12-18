Mask Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $76.33 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $319.27 million and approximately $76.33 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.96 or 0.00023667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00039999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00206495 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

