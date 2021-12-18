Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.72.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

