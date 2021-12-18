Martin J. Wygod Purchases 1,654 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $12,917.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FORA traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 116,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,790. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forian by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forian by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Forian by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forian during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

