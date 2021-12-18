Martin J. Wygod Purchases 1,654 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $12,917.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FORA traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 116,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,790. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Forian Company Profile
