Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

