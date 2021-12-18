Marie Fogel Sells 1,300 Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $11,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vince alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,130.00.

VNCE opened at $9.29 on Friday. Vince Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.46.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vince from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.66% of Vince worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.