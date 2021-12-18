Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,229.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque acquired 1,800 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.91 per share, with a total value of C$14,229.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$538,132.88.

Shares of TSE:MDI opened at C$7.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.41 and a 12-month high of C$11.34.

Several research firms recently commented on MDI. Laurentian increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

