MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 7.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares were up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 23,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 568,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.90 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,416 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,579,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.