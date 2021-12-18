LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $101.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.