Lympo Market Token (LMT) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $535,366.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.06 or 0.08378705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,800.54 or 0.99852692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using US dollars.

